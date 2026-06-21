Shwetha Menon, first woman president of AMMA, resigns as no-confidence motion triggers mass resignation of the committee

Shwetha Menon’s tenure as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) came to a sudden end on Sunday, June 21, when the organization’s entire executive committee resigned en masse. The mass resignation followed a heated annual general body meeting where members moved a formal no-confidence motion against the leadership, exposing deep rifts within the body. Shwetha Menon steps down as AMMA faces mass resignation of entire executive panel.

The committee had made history when it took office in 2025, marking the very first time two women held the organization's top leadership positions, with Cuckoo Parameswaran serving alongside Shwetha as general secretary. However, their milestone term was continually plagued by internal arguments and administrative issues.

A routine annual meeting quickly escalated into a tense showdown. As growing frustration among the members turned into an official push to remove the leaders, the entire elected team chose to step down, plunging the prominent film body into a major leadership crisis.

Shwetha Menon explains the circumstances Shwetha Menon spoke to reporters after the meeting to explain what caused the mass resignation, calling out major administrative failures within the organization. She pointed out that the trouble started when the association's office manager was fired and went to the police. "When the AMMA office manager was terminated and subsequently filed a police complaint, the matter was not addressed properly. Instead, the treasurer went missing, which meant we could not present the accounts for that period," Shwetha explained, as reported by Manorama Online.

However, she clarified that the bookkeeping was sorted out later in the year, noting, "From September 1 onward, all financial records were properly maintained."

Sharing her personal feelings about stepping down from her role, she concluded with a direct and honest remark: “I can only say that I am relieved that I am no longer an AMMA member.”

Speaking to ANI, she added, "I am not going to be someone's play doll... And since we did not have any treasurer in our committee, we could not surface proper accounts... We pointed out all the mistakes, but the main mistake was from the previous committee, the accounts of which were all wrong. The dealings were in cash, less in white money... This was happening for many months... I am relieved to have come out of the committee... I am feeling bad for the people in the committee, apart from some of them…"