Stuntman Vivek dies of electrocution on the sets of Kannada film

Stuntman Vivek, aged 35, died on the sets of upcoming Kannada film Love You Racchu after he got electrocuted. As per reports, the police have taken the stunt director Vinod into custody for investigation.

The incident took place on Monday when the crew was filming a fight sequence in Jogenahalli near Bidadi, Karnataka.

Reports added that Vivek stepped on an electric wire and died on the spot. Reportedly, two more crew members sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital and were later questioned. The crew members tried to revive Vivek, but to no avail.

The police alleged that the team of Love You Racchu didn’t take permission to shoot in this location. The film’s director Shankar has also been taken for questioning.

The film stars Ajay Rao and Rachita Ram playing the lead roles.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli calls Shweta Tiwari jealous, Divyanka Tripathi's reply leaves all in splits

Talking to a leading English daily, Ajay opened up about the incident. He said: “I was sitting 200 metres away from the spot where the fight was being shot. I heard their screams and rushed to see what happened and came to know that Vivek died on the spot. I was not part of the scene. A high tension line was nearby and there was water around the spot stocked by the film crew for the fight scene. I refused to be part of the stunt scene due to Covid-19 and I did not wish to come in contact with them."