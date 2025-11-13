Survivor Season 49, Week 8 recap: Shocking elimination, who secured immunity and more

Survivor Season 49, Week 8, sent castaways into instant crisis through a split-team immunity shock. While Kristina discovered a new idol and Savannah won immunity for her squad, MC was eliminated with three votes. Survivor Season 49 week 8 recap(Instagram/survivorcbs)

A day of shifting allegiances, hidden idols, and last-minute pitches was triggered by the double-threat format, which included team immunity and an individual advantage to the overall winner. Here is a recap of what happened in Week 8 of Survivor Season 49, as per Prime Timer.

Kristina found a new idol

The fallout from last week's blindside kicked off the show. The combined tribe had executed the "biggest move of Survivor 49 yet," Jawan informed them. The vote "solidified who was working together," Steven continued, claiming that Savannah, Soph, Rizo, and Nate “thought they were running the show,” as per Prime Timer.

In the meantime, a new idol was concealed back in the game as MC's idol was now worthless. After finding it, Kristina informed Steven and Alex that she would be happy to share it "if they needed it."

Savannah sobbed during a chat with Sage and Soph at the water well, stating that she felt like "the loser of the group and the pariah" and that the circumstance was similar to something she had previously encountered at work.

Savannah won immunity for the yellow team

The contentious immunity challenge began on day 15. Two teams were formed from the ten remaining castaways. The blue team consisted of Sage, Rizo, MC, Jawan, and Sophie. On the other hand, Steven, Kristina, Soph, Alex, and Savannah comprised the yellow team.

The players had to balance on a platform that kept getting smaller. Following an intense showdown, Savannah won immunity for the yellow team and earned the promised additional advantage.

Also read: The Golden Bachelor Season 2 finale: Mel Owens dodges proposal, offers his final rose to...

MC voted out

Although Sophie, Jawan, and Sage initially decided to vote out Rizo, there were a few last-minute changes. With three votes, MC left the show in a shocking turn of events, while Rizo remained safe with his idol.

FAQs

Who won immunity in Week 8 of Survivor Season 49?

Savannah won immunity in Week 8 of Survivor Season 49.

Who faced elimination in Week 8 of Survivor Season 49?

MC faced elimination in Week 8 of Survivor Season 49.

Who found a new idol in Survivor Season 49, Week 8?

Kristina found a new idol in Survivor Season 49, Week 8.