The Devil movie X reviews: Darshan's dual role gets praise, but fans say political drama is predictable

Expectations were high from Darshan's latest offering, The Devil, which was released in theatres on December 11. The political drama sees the star in a dual role, alongside Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, and Sharmiela Mandre. Viewers who saw the film in theatres have now taken to social media to share their reviews, and if the first impression is anything to go by then the film has not lived upto the expectations. The Devil movie X reviews: Darshan in a still from the film.

What are fans saying about The Devil?

A user shared a video of a viewer coming out of theatres after watching the film. The viewer said that the story was not upto the mark. The user said, “Even big fan of darshan agreeing that movie isnt up to his expectations.” Another said that the film has nothing new to offer. “No proper story, routine presentation, No high moments, streched… Only positive is Darshan's presence, his ual roles, the face-off scenes, interval, pre-climax… Apart from that, it feels like regular commercial movie without anything new to offer.”

A review read, “Movie is a big disappointment with routine politics, poor scene flow, rushed editing & even Krishna’s wig looking completely off. #Darshan’s forced comedy doesn’t help either. Except for the stylish Devil avatar and a decent interval block, nothing really works. Overall, one of the weakest films from this team.”

Darshan gets praise

Many users went on to challenge that the film was quite entertaining and Darshan lived up to the premise of playing dual roles which is quite a challenge. A review read, “Darshan is a VOLCANO. Every roar, every tear, every mass moment owns the screen like a king reclaiming his kingdom. D-BOSS delivers a gripping, emotional, MASSIVE action saga Sure-shot BLOCKBUSTER. Run to theatres NOW!”

A second user said, “Playing a dual role as both the hero and villain isn't an easy task. Projecting both the good and bad together requires not just good characterization and script but also a tremendous effort by the concerned actor. But for fans it is a double treat, double the thrills and double the value for money. Darshan has pulled off one of the best performances of his career in this challenging act.”

Darshan was jailed in the Renukaswamy murder case. He was arrested in June 2024 for allegedly orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of a fan, Renukaswamy, who had sent derogatory messages to his associate, Pavithra Gowda.