The Kashmir Files to Uunchai: Anupam Kher’s must-watch films on OTT as Metro... In Dino releases

Journey through his amazing filmography, including the impactful The Kashmir Files and the poignant The Signature. As Metro... In Dino is finally set to hit the theatres on July 4, 2025, let's dive into Anupam Kher's other brilliant portrayals on OTT.

Anupam Kher's films to watch on OTT

The Kashmir Files

Driven by the trauma of parents' brutal murder in Kashmir, the film follows the young Krishna's quest for the truth. As he delves deeper, Krishna uncovers a complex web of conspiracies linked to a genocide, leaving him shocked and determined to expose the dark secrets that haunt his homeland. Anupam Kher plays a Brahmin teacher, who is also a victim of this religious genocide, and had adopted Krishna.

Uunchai

Three retired friends embark on a journey to the majestic Everest Base Camp to honour their deceased friend's final wish. Amidst the rugged Himalayan trails and breathtaking scenery, they realise the true essence of freedom and the preciousness of life, a discovery that redefines their perspective and leaves an indelible mark on their souls. Anupam Kher played one of the three friends, Om Sharma.

The Signature

Anupam Kher plays elderly man Arvind, whose world turns upside down when his wife Madhu slips into a coma, her fate dependent on life support. As uncertainty looms, Arvind must find the strength to hold on to hope and fight for their future together. The question is can he overcome the odds and save Madhu's life?

Hotel Mumbai

Anupam Kher played head chef Hemant Oberoi at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, where chaos and brutality broke out after a heinous terrorist attack. The hotel's staff showcase extraordinary courage and selflessness, putting their own lives at risk to protect their guests from harm, valiantly striving to maintain a sense of calm and security amid the deadly mayhem.

Buddha in a Traffic Jam

Vikram is a management student with a lively spirit. He creates a highly successful social media campaign to bring attention to the struggles of India's underprivileged, gaining widespread attention. However, it also sparks unforeseen consequences as he unexpectedly gets caught in a conspiracy. Anupam Kher played Vikram's professor Ranjan Batki.

Khosla Ka Ghosla!

Middle-aged man Kamal Khosla's land is snatched by the ruthless Khurana. Determined to reclaim their property, Khosla's son Cherry, along with his friends, hatch a cunning plan to outsmart the menacing Khurana, employing a strategy to deceive the crook and reclaim their land. Anupam Kher played Kamal Khosla in the film, which is streaming on JioHotstar.