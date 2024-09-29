The Power of Podcast at its Best: HT Smartcast Celebrates 5 Years of Impact

HT Smartcast, a leading force in the podcasting industry, proudly celebrates its 5th anniversary, marking half a decade of extraordinary achievements and unparalleled content. With a staggering portfolio of over 250 diverse podcasts and an impressive 150 million total listenership, HT Smartcast continues to redefine the podcasting landscape. HT Smartcast has been at the forefront of podcast innovation.

This milestone comes at an exciting time, as HT Smartcast’s anniversary is closely followed by World Podcast Day on September 30th, a global celebration of the podcasting medium. The alignment underscores HT Smartcast’s role in shaping and elevating the podcasting experience on a global scale, with one of its podcasts even being featured on New York’s iconic Times Square.

HT Smartcast’s remarkable journey includes numerous milestones, one of the most notable being the Podmasters 2024, India's first ever Podcast conclave and awards event, which became a resounding success. Celebrating the power of podcasting, this landmark event was a huge success, drawing industry giants like Neha Dhupia, Cyrus Broacha, Zakir Khan, and Raj Shamani. This accomplishment further reinforced HT Smartcast's leadership in shaping the podcasting industry in India.

Since its inception, HT Smartcast has been at the forefront of podcast innovation, offering engaging and insightful content across genres such as business, finance, news, and entertainment. The platform's success is attributed in part to its valuable partnerships with major audio platforms like Spotify, JioSaavn, and Amazon Music.

In addition to the contributions of its distribution partners, HT Smartcast’s success is also tied to its collaborations with top-tier clients, including Deloitte, IBM, Marico, Meta, AWS, Abbott, Policy Bazaar UAE and Hitachi. By trusting HT Smartcast, these brands delivered podcast content that resonated deeply with their audiences and elevated their brand presence.

HT Smartcast’s journey has been bolstered by prestigious accolades, including 5 #GoldenMike Awards for Best Podcasts in different categories at the exchange4media awards. These honors highlight the platform's commitment to excellence and storytelling, recognizing the innovative and high-quality content that has set it apart.

Ramesh Menon, CEO of Fever FM, expressed his pride in HT Smartcast's journey: "HT Smartcast’s 5-year milestone is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in the podcasting space. The success we’ve achieved reflects the hard work and passion of our team, and our continued focus on providing unmatched content to our listeners."

Yatin Naik, Business Head at HT Smartcast, added, "Reaching 150 million listens and producing over 250 podcasts is not just a number; it represents our commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering valuable content. We are grateful for the support from our listeners and partners, and excited about the future as we continue to evolve and expand."

Deepti Ahuja, Content Head at HT Smartcast, shared, "HT Smartcast is a labour of love. When the pandemic struck, we had to pivot, collaborating with non-audio experts like journalists and CXOs. It was tough, but together, we exceeded expectations, producing 150 podcasts instead of the planned 100. HT Smartcast stands strong today, a true testament to collective passion and dedication."

As HT Smartcast embarks on its next chapter, the celebration is not only about reflecting on past successes but also looking forward to new opportunities. With its strong partnerships, award-winning content, and unwavering dedication to quality, HT Smartcast remains committed to harnessing the power of podcasting to engage, inform, and inspire audiences worldwide.