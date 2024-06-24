The Sandlot star Thomas Guiry arrested for hurling dumbbell at neighbour's car, brandishing knife

Actor Thomas Guiry was arrested earlier this month for allegedly hurling a dumbbell into the windshield of his neighbour’s Jeep in a bizarre incident. Guiry allegedly also held a knife at the neighbour’s front door. Guiry is best known for portraying Scotty Smalls in the 1993 movie The Sandlot. Thomas Guiry arrested for hurling dumbbell at neighbour's car (Horry County Sheriff’s Office)

What did actor Thomas Guiry do?

In surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, the 43-year-old actor is seen throwing a 35-pound dumbbell at his neighbour’s white Jeep’s windshield in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The weight rolled off the car’s hood after creating a huge dent in the glass.

Guiry then walked through the neighbour’s yard back to his own home as if nothing happened. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the Jeep shouted to the actor saying the window had been “shattered.” Guiry allegedly replied, according to WMBF, “That sucks man, I’ll pay you back, I’m sorry, I’m gonna get you back.”

Security footage from the neighbour’s doorbell camera later showed Guiry approaching the front door with a knife in his hand. Police were called, and they arrived to find Guiry standing in the road, asking his neighbour about his wife’s safety.

Guiry reportedly admitted to cops that he was responsible for causing the damage. He was subsequently booked on charges of third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property, and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on June 2. The next day, he was released on $1,000 bond. It remains unclear what caused the dispute.

Guiry has had previous run-ins with the law. He was arrested back in 2013 while he was living in Hamilton, New Jersey, for assault and causing bodily injury on a public servant. At the time, he was accused of headbutting a cop in a drunken fight at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.