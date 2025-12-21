The Sun Rises On Us All review: Xin Zhilei is captivating in slow-burn Chinese drama

The Sun Rises on All of Us review Cast: Xin Zhilei, Zhang Songwen, Feng Shaofeng Director: Cai Shangjun Star rating: ★★★.5 The past is not forgotten in acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Cai Shangjun's new feature, The Sun Rises on All of Us. Former lovers reunite in the aftermath of a tragedy, and they gradually attempt to absolve each other of guilt. Nowhere near a new beginning, this is a film that draws circles around these two people as they try to repress their emotions until they can no longer do so. It is handsomely performed, realistic drama but a little too inert for its own good. Actors Xin Zhilei and Zhang Songwen command the screen.

The premise

It begins with Meiyun (Xin Zhilei), a 30-something woman who is informed about her unexpected pregnancy. Moments later at the hospital, she bumps into Baoshu (Zhang Songwen), her ex-partner. She comes to know that he is there for his cancer treatment after serving his prison sentence. Meiyun is not having a pleasant time at her clothing shop, as a faulty order has led to a negative review, and the refund is still pending. Meanwhile, her married boyfriend Qifeng (Feng Shaofeng), whom she meets in secret, is getting anonymous threats on his phone.

The Sun Rises on Us All never takes the easy route of using flashbacks to provide answers for its viewers. Shangjun firmly confronts the present and allows his characters to face the consequences of their actions. It can be a little unforgiving, but this is a neo-realist drama of moral tension. ‘Gratitude outweighs love,’ is how Meiyun sees herself in this situation. Neither Meiyun nor Baoshu can change the past, and they must face the residue of love and concern they have for each other. However, this is not a film about second chances or the rekindling of love, as Shangjun creates an increasingly merciless world populated with grieving, wounded people who see no glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

An arresting performance from Xin Zhilei

Meiyun and Baoshu are difficult, taciturn people. To stick by them is not easy, as they bring so much rage, repentance and guilt along with them to the table. The actors elevate the scenes, which lose some of their heft due to their slow-burn nature. As Meiyun, Zhilei delivers a rich and nuanced performance, marked by unvarnished emotional complexity. The film demands a lot from her as it progresses, and the actor grounds all her reasons and decisions with unerring presence. She deservedly won the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival this year; that last shot of her face is a picture of continuous heartbreak.

Songwen matches her energy in every step, and the two make their toxic relationship palpably real and humane. The Sun Rises on All of Us might be a little predictable and overlong by the end of its 131-minute runtime, but thanks to the committed performances from its actors, it remains engaging and absorbing till the last minute.