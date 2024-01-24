Thordan Smash: Twitch streamer arrested during livestream faces assault charges

Thordan Smash, famous for his content on popular game Apex Legends, was arrested last year in December. Thordan's arrest shook the streaming community after he was taken in by cops during a Twitch livestream. Initially fans speculated that the streamer was a victim of swatting by someone in the audience. However, new details about the incident have now emerged, revealing the cause of his arrest. Thordan Smash is now facing assault charges after being arrested during a livestream last year in December(X, formerly Twitter/ Thordan Smash)

Why was Thordan Smash arrested?

Just a month after his on-stream arrest, Thordan is charged with second degree assault for strangulation and a class two misdemeanor of criminal mischief, carrying a fine between $300 to $1000. Arrest records reveal Thordan, whose real name is Jordan was taken into custody over a felony arrest warrant, per Dexerto.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

On December 21, Thordan was livestreaming on Twitch, when an officer from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office barged into his room following an arrest warrant. His live session ended shortly after the shocking arrest. He was released from custody on bond on Christmas Day, four days after his arrest following a preliminary hearing on December 23.

Thordan could face grave consequences due to the nature of his charges. In the state of Colorado, second degree assault is considered a Class 4 Felony. As it is a crime of violence, the charge mandates a five to 16 years prison sentence, per the outlet. The Apex Legends content creator addressed his charges on X, formerly Twitter on January 23.

“I understand the allegations being put out about me. I look forward to clearing my name in the coming weeks, some of you may of seen the images that help clear my name I posted shortly ago but my attorney has let me know I cannot make those public yet and so they have been taken down but will return in due time. I would highly recommend people understand the concept of innocent until proven guilty,” he wrote.