Ticket prices slashed for Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi in Karnataka, fans call it ‘great initiative’

Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that the ticket prices for her late husband's last film Gandhada Gudi will be slashed from Monday till Thursday across Karnataka for all shows. The move seeks to ensure that more children come forward and watch the movie. Welcoming the move, fans called it a great initiative to take forward Puneeth's legacy.

Directed by Amoghavarsha JS, the film is a documentary on the wildlife of Karnataka. In the film, Puneeth and the director embark on a journey across the length and breadth of the state, exploring its rich bio-diversity. The film was released in the last week of October, and it was well received by the audience. Videos and pictures on social media showed some fans turning emotional during the first show on the release day.

On Sunday, Ashwini shared a statement via Twitter. It said that it was Puneeth’s wish that more children should watch Gandhada Gudi, and in order to make it possible, the ticket prices have been slashed after discussions with distributors, exhibitors and the film’s team. The statement added that from Monday till Thursday, the ticket rate for the movie in single screens across Karnataka has been priced Rs. 56, and is Rs. 112 for multiplexes.

Several fans called it a ‘great initiative’. One person tweeted, “Great gesture from Ashwini ma’am. Everyone in Karnataka, especially kids, should watch the movie.” Another comment read, “A noble initiative to realise Appu sir's (Puneeth’s) dream – request everyone to shower your love to this magnum opus by a true legend.”

In October 2021, Puneeth died at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest. Last week, Puneeth was conferred Karnataka’s highest civilian award, the Karnataka Ratna, posthumously, on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (the state formation day). Actors Rajinikanth and Jr NTR presided over the event as chief guests along with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

