Tom Green reveals why he left Hollywood for rural Canada after 20 years, ‘I started to feel like I wasn’t…’

Tom Green has revealed why he chose to leave Hollywood for rural Canada after 20 years in the city. In an interview with The New York Times, the 53-year-old ‘Tom Green Show’ star opened up about his 2021 move. He has been promoting his new documentary, titled This Is the Tom Green Documentary, which dropped on Amazon Prime Video last week. Tom Green reveals why he left Hollywood for rural Canada after 20 years (Prime Video)

“I’m not really a Hollywood guy,” Green, a Canadian native, said. “I started to feel like I wasn’t being true to my authentic self.”

He now lives on a 150-acre farm in a remote area of Ontario with chickens, a mule and a donkey, according to New York Post.

Green’s sidekick on his ’90s MTV show, Glenn Humplik, explained why the star’s relocation made sense. “Tom is actually really reserved usually and serious,” Humplik said. “He’s very analytical about every single comedy bit and thing that he does. It’s not just a primitive demonstration. He understands why something is funny or not. And it goes beyond just comedy — about life. He really reflects on things a lot. Maybe too much sometimes.”

‘I’m very relieved’

The upcoming Prime Video series titled Tom Green Country will delve deeper into Green’s relocation from the Hollywood Hills to a farm in Ontario, Canada. It is set to premiere on Friday, January 31.

“People are probably going to be surprised that I’m not, like, completely crazy,” Green said of the series. “There’s a sort of a wholesome heartwarming thing to this — that I have a close relationship with my family, that I love animals, that I enjoy doing a lot of things that a great many people in the world enjoy doing, like getting out into the woods.”

Green has said that he has no regrets about moving, four years after he left Los Angeles. “I’m very relieved that somehow I ended up making the choice to come back to Canada,” he told Yahoo Canada recently. “I thought about it for years and when COVID happened, lives were turned upside down, I had the time to make the move. I was not touring anymore, doing my stand-up, and I had a chance to make this choice.”

“It’s been a big process, uprooting my life of 20 years and selling my house, and moving here and getting a farm, and now I have all these incredible farm animals,” he added.

Green, a stand-up comedian by trade, appeared in movies like Road Trip and Freddy Got Fingered, which he wrote and directed. He was briefly married to Drew Barrymore, with the couple tying the knot in July 2001 and divorcing in October 2002. He has another new project in the pipeline at present – a stand-up comedy special titled Tom Green: I Got A Mule! – which is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 28, on Prime Video.