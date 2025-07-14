Tota Roy Chowdhury's films to stream on OTT before Special Ops Season 2 releases

Dive into the amazing filmography of Tota Roy Chowdhury, which includes several notable films, highlighting his acting prowess over the years. If you are a fan of Bengali cinema and waiting to watch the 49-year-old actor's brilliant performance in Special Ops 2 on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium on July 18, we are here with a list of Tota’s must-watch films. From Chokher Bali to Aborto, and more, revisit Tota Roy Chowdhury's films on OTTplay Premium. Special Ops Season 2

Tota Roychowdhury's films

Chokher Bali

Tota Roy Chowdhury plays Behari, a close friend of the lead character Mahendran (Prosenjit Chatterjee). The film Chokher Bali is adapted from Rabindranath Tagore's namesake novel, published in 1903. The story centers around widow Binodini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), and her complicated relationship with Mahendran, his wife Ashalata, and his friend Behari.

Sasurbari Zindabad

Tota Roy Chowdhury plays Prashanta Mitra, a pivotal character in the Prosenjit Chatterjee-starrer. The Bengali drama follows a young couple, Somu and Rupa, getting secretly married despite their respective families' disapproval of their relationship. While Rupa belongs to a wealthy family, Somu is a middle-class man. Rupa's mother tries her best to break their marriage throughout the film.

Ranokhetro

Tota Roy Chowdhury plays Noni Roy, the MLA's son, and the leader of drug peddlers. He is the main villain in this 1998 action thriller. In the film, college student Santu gets murdered by Noni when he protests his drug peddling on the college campus. This leads to his elder brother Raja taking the matter into his hands to bring justice to Santu when the law failed to do the same.

Aborto

Tota Roy Chowdhury plays Shyamal Sen, who is seen as an ambitious man working at a multinational company. The film explores the middle-class man’s journey as he chases career goals, but he becomes increasingly detached from his family, including his teenage son and wife. He focuses fully on his ambition for a successful career.

Te3n

Tota Roy Chowdhury plays Peter Roy in this Amitabh Bachchan-starrer. Peter is the father of the young girl Angela, who gets kidnapped and murdered. The film follows the desperate quest of her grandfather John Biswas as he seeks answers to such a heinous crime. Teaming up with a police officer, the 70-year-old grandfather goes to any lengths to catch the killers in this investigative Hindi thriller.