Travis Kelce’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?: Release date, how to watch and more

Hosted by NFL star Travis Kelce, this new spinoff series, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, will premiere on Wednesday, October 16, on Amazon Prime Video. Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? premieres on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video. Hosted by NFL star Travis Kelce, contestants answer 11 elementary questions, aided by a celebrity panel, for a chance to win $100,000.(Amazon)

Revamping Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, the popular 2007 game show, contestants will face off in a series of 11 elementary school-level questions, with the chance to win up to $100,000. However, this time, they’ll be assisted by a rotating panel of celebrities, who will offer help and add plenty of hilarious commentary along the way. Sounds simple enough, right?

Garcelle Beauvais, Nicole Byer, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Lala Kent, Natasha Leggero, Chad Ochocinco, Lilly Singh, and Sophia Stallone will grace the celeb panel.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end steps in as the new host, taking over from Jeff Foxworthy and John Cena, who led previous iterations of the series and will be Kelce’s first time hosting a game show.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? release date

The series will debut on Wednesday, October 16, with three episodes available for streaming right away on Amazon Prime Video.

Where and how to watch Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

The show will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. If you already have Amazon Prime, you’re in luck because Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will be part of the Prime Video lineup.

Plus, Amazon Prime membership also includes benefits like free shipping, exclusive deals, access to events like Prime Day, Amazon Music, and even a year of free GrubHub+. A standard Amazon Prime subscription costs $15 per month or $139 annually, but there are discounts available for students and individuals on qualifying government assistance.

Also, you can subscribe directly to Prime Video for $9 per month, without any of the additional Amazon Prime perks.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? game rules and more

Contestants will compete to answer a series of elementary school-level questions. They’ll receive help from the celebrity panel, and if they manage to answer all 11 questions correctly, they’ll walk away with $100,000. Along with the cash prize, players can also win special prizes from Amazon, making the stakes even higher!