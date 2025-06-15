Unni Mukundan reveals why there's ‘no chance’ for Marco sequel, promises to bring ‘something bigger, better'

Malayalam action film Marco was a commercial success but was criticised for the violence in the movie. Now, fans who have been waiting for a sequel to the film might be disappointed to know that the lead star, Unni Mukundan, has rejected "any chance" of a sequel. (Also Read: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan accused of beating up manager; police complaint filed: Report) Unni Mukundan confirms there will be no sequel to Marco.

Unni Mukundan says he has dropped plans to continue Marco series

On Saturday, Unni Mukundan took to Instagram and shared a video showing his weight loss transformation. In the comments section, a fan asked him about Marco 2, to which he replied, "Bro, apologies but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers."

Unni Mukundan talks about leaving Marco series.

On Sunday, the actor shared a montage of pictures of his character from Marco and wrote, "Hasta la vista, Marco. Best A-rated farewell song, dedicated to my most loved A-rated character." A fan commented, "Any chance for part 2?" To this, the actor responded, "Absolutely no chance."

Unni Mukundan says no chance for Marco 2.

While some fans were sad about the news, others wished him luck for his upcoming projects. One of the comments read, "That's sad news, chetta." Another wrote, "Bro, tell the negative criticism to go. Forget it. Just release 2." Another said, "That's a shame. Let those who speak negatively lie there and say. You better get Marco down, man." Another wrote, "Need Marco 2 itself. If you have the courage, show it." A fan complimented the actor's performance and wrote, "Sir, your performance was brilliant Good luck, sir, we are waiting for another one."

About Marco

Helmed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed under his Cubes Entertainments banner, the neo-noir action thriller stars Unni Mukundan in the titular role, alongside Siddique, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Abhimanyu, Shammi Thilakan, Anson Paul, Ishaan Shoukath, and Yukti Thareja in key roles. The film earned ₹102.55 crore worldwide despite facing criticism for the portrayal of violence.

Producer Shareef Muhammed defended the film, stating, “It is not cinema that should change, but our perspective.” He also pointed out that Marco wasn’t the first film to portray violence, but added, “I will not make any film that apparently promotes violence from here on.”