Jailer, Marco actor Vinayakan again creates ruckus while allegedly drunk, arrested for drunk & disorderly behaviour

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 09, 2025 08:45 AM IST

Vinayakan, best known for his roles in Jailer and Marco, was arrested in Kerala on Thursday after he allegedly argued with hotel staff while in a drunk state.

Malayalam actor Vinayakan, best known for his role as the antagonist in Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer, was arrested in Kerala on Thursday for drunk and disorderly behaviour. The actor allegedly created a ruckus outside the hotel where he had been staying earlier this month and was apprehended by the police. Reports stated that the actor was released on bail later. (Also read: Malayalam actor Vinayakan arrested at Hyderabad airport for ‘causing ruckus’)

Actor Vinakayan was arrested in Kerala on Thursday.
Actor Vinakayan was arrested in Kerala on Thursday.

Vinayakan arrested and released on bail

Republic reported that Vinayakan was taken into custody on May 8 in Anchalummoodu, Kerala, after he created a scene and screamed at hotel authorities upon being asked to complete check-out formalities. The actor had been staying in the hotel for some time while shooting a film close to the location. After the hotel staff called the cops, the police arrived and took Vinayakan into custody. A case was filed against the actor under section 118 (a) (found in a public place, in an intoxicated manner) of the Kerala Police Act at the Anchalummoodu station.

Visuals of the actor screaming at hotel staff have emerged on social media as well. Republic quoted a police officer as confirming that the actor was indeed drunk. “He was drunk and was shouting at everyone, even the police," said an official from the Anchalummoodu police station.

Vinayakan's history of disorderly conduct

This is not the first time that Vinayakan has courted controversy over his unruly behaviour in public. In September last year, while flying from Kochi to Goa, the actor got into a scuffle with CISF personnel at the airport. The actor was allegedly drunk at that time, too. In January this year, he faced flak after a video of him yelling at his neighbour went viral.

Born in Kerala, Vinayakan is known for his work in Malayalam and Tamil films, including Jailer and Marco. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2016 for his leading role as Ganga in Rajiv Ravi's Kammatipaadam.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Jailer, Marco actor Vinayakan again creates ruckus while allegedly drunk, arrested for drunk & disorderly behaviour
