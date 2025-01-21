Jailer, Marco actor Vinayakan responds after facing flak for video of him flashing, hurling abuses at neighbour

Actor Vinayakan, known for his work in Malayalam and Tamil films like Marco and Jailer, finds himself in controversy yet again. Doing rounds online is a video of him cussing at a neighbour while dressed in a mundu. The actor responded to the flak he had been facing due to it. (Also Read: GV Prakash Kumar talks about working with ex-wife Saindhavi after divorce: ‘We respect each other’) A video of actor Vinayakan screaming on a balcony is doing rounds on social media.

Vinayakan’s video

On X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, numerous people posted a video of Vinayakan ranting and raving on a balcony. The actor can be seen yelling at someone even as he tries to hold up the mundu slipping from his waist. At one point, he even falls and stays seated after struggling to get up. Some videos also show him flashing his neighbours while cussing at someone on the balcony.

As soon as the video went viral, people started wondering if he was drunk while some opined that he should be suspended. One wrote, “What Happened to actor #Vinayakan? He should be immediately suspended from Malayalam Cinema.” Another opined, “#Vinayakan. Actor or Drunker. He should be banned from acting.” An X user wrote, “Again Actor #Vinayakan is trending in social media for the wrong reasons. He himself has shared some posts from his Facebook account of the people who have shared the photos.”

After facing backlash, Vinayakan posted on Facebook in Malayalam. Matrubhumi translated what he wrote as, “As a film actor and as a person, I am unable to handle many issues. I apologise to the public for any negative energy I may have caused. Let the discussions continue.”

A history of controversy

This is not the first time Vinayakan has been in controversy due to his unruly public behaviour. In 2023, the actor was arrested for creating a ruckus at a police station in Ernakulam, Kochi; he was later released on bail. In 2024, he was taken into custody at Hyderabad airport for getting into an altercation with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). A video of the actor cussing at a tea stall also went viral last year.

Vinayakan will soon star in Karinthandan in Malayalam and Dhruva Natchathiram in Tamil.