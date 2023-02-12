Urvashi Rautela is not part of Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2, rumours 'totally baseless and untrue': Source

Urvashi Rautela is not part of the cast of Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2. A source close the production house, Hombale Films, refuted the actor's recent Instagram post which seemed to indicate that she was part of the recently announced prequel. The source went on say that Urvashi was only at the same place as Rishab and just clicked a photograph with him. The actor-filmmaker had recently revealed at a Bengaluru event earlier this month that a prequel to the blockbuster Kannada film will be made and released in theatres worldwide in 2024. (Also read: Rishab Shetty confirms Kantara 2, says it will be a prequel: ‘What you saw is Part 2, Part 1 will come next year')

On Saturday, Urvashi had shared a photograph of herself with Rishab and captioned it, "#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS." Adding several folded hand emojis, Urvashi's post seemed to indicate that she was part of the recently announced prequel.

As the rumours spread that the actor was joining the cast, a source close to Hombale Films has issued a clarification stating that Urvashi Rautela is not in the film. The source stated, "All the rumors around Urvashi Rautela casting in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue. Recently, Urvashi Rautela just happened to be on the same premises as Rishab Shetty, where she requested to meet the Kantara fame and he politely obliged. She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to these completely false rumors."

As Kantara completed 100 days in early February, Rishab, who has also produced and directed the film, had shared that the story would continue, albeit in prequel form. He had said, "We thank the audience for their immense love and support for Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film."

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rishab had added, “What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

Kantara, which has become the highest grossing Kannada film of all time, had made over ₹400 crore worldwide. It released in theatres on September 30, 2022.

