Veteran Kannada actor R Vijaykumar, popularly known as Sarigama Viji, dies at 77

Kannada actor R Vijaykumar, known by his stage name Sarigama Viji, died on Wednesday at the age of 77. He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection at Manipal Hospital in Malleswaram, said his son Rohit to PTI. Sarigama Viji appeared in over 200 films and is also known for his theatre performances.

"We thought it was the seasonal change of weather infection when he fell sick. But things escalated in the last seven days and he died at about 9.30 am today due to failure of multiple organs," he added.

Viji debuted as an actor in the Kannada film Beluvalada Madilalli in 1975. He acted in 269 films in Kannada, and also worked as an assistant director in close to 80 films.

However, he is more known for his stage play Samsaradalli Sarigama, which he directed and acted in. His theatre group, Yashasvi, staged the play more than 1,390 times, not just in Bengaluru but also in Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, said his son.

Viji's last rites will take place at Chamarajpet Crematorium at around noon tomorrow. His body will be displayed at his residence in Mahalakshmipuram till 10 tonight so that his fans can pay their respect to him.

"Tomorrow, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce will be organising a public viewing at Ravindra Kalakshetra from 10.30 am to 11.30 am after that he will be cremated at Chamarajpet crematorium," added his son.