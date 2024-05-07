 Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar, 68, passes away after battle with cancer - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi
Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar, 68, passes away after battle with cancer

HT Entertainment Desk
May 07, 2024

Harikumar was a Malayalam screenwriter-director. His popular works include Sukrutham, Ayanum, and Udhyanapalakan.

Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar has passed away at the age of 68. He breathed his last on April 6, Monday evening. The veteran was admitted at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where he lost his prolonged battle with cancer. (Also read: Maya Darpan director Kumar Shahani dies at 83 in Kolkata, confirms Mita Vashisht)

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar died at the age of 68.
Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Harikumar died at the age of 68.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan praises Harikumar's cinema

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also offered condolences on Harikumar's death. He said, ""Harikumar was a significant figure in the Malayalam film industry, recognised for his adept fusion of artistic and commercial values. He played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between mainstream and artistic cinema, demonstrating the potential for alternative cinema free from commercial compromises. With a career spanning forty years, he presented eighteen films covering diverse themes, reported by Matrubhumi."

Netizens pay tribute to Harikumar

Cinephiles poured in tribute in reverence to the veteran after knowing about his demise. A user tweeted, “In memory of the talented writer and director Harikumar Sir,may his creative spirit continue to inspire and his contributions to the world of cinema be remembered forever. Rest in peace, #Harikumar Sir. Your storytelling touched countless hearts and will be deeply missed.” Another netizen wrote, “Sukrutham of the direction, Phenomenal touch of the screenplay, director of writers, tributes to Harikumar...(two hearts emojis, two roses emojis and one folded hand emoji) It wasn't so early, many more Sukritas were expected…(sad face, folded hand emojis) #RIP #Director #Harikumar.”

About Harikumar

Harikumar made his directorial debut with the Malayalam film Ambal Poovu (1981). He co-wrote its script with Perumpadavam Sreedharan. The late filmmaker was also a member of the National Film Awards Jury in 2005 and 2008. In his cinematic career spanning over several decades he collaborated with esteemed screenwriters such as M T Vasudevan Nair, Lohithadas, Sreenivasan, and Kaloor Denis. His directorial Sukritham (1994), written by MT Vasudevan bagged the National Film Award for Best Malayalam Film.

Harikumar's last directorial was Autorickshawkarante Bharya (2022).

