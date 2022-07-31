Home / Entertainment / Others / Vikrant Rona box office day 3 collection: Kiccha Sudeep film nears 100 crore, surpasses Shamshera's lifetime haul

Published on Jul 31, 2022 02:41 PM IST
  • Vikrant Rona box office day 3 collection: Industry estimates say that Kiccha Sudeep's film has earned over 80 crore in three days and is heading for a 100-crore weekend opening.
Vikrant Rona is Sudeep's biggest Kannada film yet.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The era of south films succeeding at the box office continues with Kannada film Vikrant Rona being the latest flag-bearer of the trend. The Kiccha Sudeep-starrer opened strongly upon its release on July 28, raking in 35 crore on day one itself. It has since gone from strength to strength, reportedly crossing 80 crore in three days. Interestingly, this figure is more than the lifetime haul of big-budget Hindi films like Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj. Also read: SS Rajamouli congratulates Kiccha Sudeep on Vikrant Rona’s success

According to estimates from industry sources, Vikrant Rona earned around 25 crore on Saturday, its third day of release. This would take its total worldwide earnings over three days to somewhere between 80-85 crore. The final box office figures for the film are yet to be released. In comparison, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera has earned 60 crore globally, since its release nine days ago, while Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj ended its run with global earnings of 80 crore.

Trade insiders predict that the film will easily cross 100 crore by day four. Vikran is already among the top 10 highest-grossing Kannada films of all time, sitting at number 7 after just three days. It is expected to enter the top 3 before the end of its run. The top two spots are held by KGF: Chapter 2 ( 1233 crore) and KGF: Chapter 1 ( 250 crore).

Vikant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari, also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez in an extended cameo. With a budget of 95 crore, it’s among the most expensive Kannada films ever made. The film has also been praised by critics and celebs for its content. On Sunday, filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off. Pre-climax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good.”

