Watch Suraj Venjaramoodu's varied performances in these films online ahead of Narivetta

Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu has an impressive body of work including lead roles and supporting characters, each leaving an impact. The actor never fails to wow audiences with his subtle portrayals, whether they are humorous or serious in nature. Here are some of Suraj's movies that you should not skip online, as his most recent film, Narivetta, will be available for streaming on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium on July 11. Suraj Venjaramoodu has a pivotal role in Narivetta

Kaanekkaane (Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium)

Almost a year after his daughter's passing, a father visits her spouse Allen and his family. However, his arrival makes Allen's fragile life with his son and second wife even more unstable. The film's central plot centres on the father's discovery of the truth about his daughter's death. The film's central focus is Suraj's poignant performance. He portrays a person who is still holding on to a loved one who has passed away.

Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 (Amazon Prime Video)

In this movie, which also stars Soubin Shahir in a pivotal role, Suraj Venjaramoodu plays the cranky 70-year-old widower Bhaskaran Poduval. The story of Bhaskaran's friendship with a robot left by his son to take care of the father is told in Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval's directorial. This movie demonstrates the actor's ability to play serious parts with ease and leaves a lasting impression on the audience by its climax.

Karyasthan (Manorama Max)

The most notable performance in Karyasthan is Suraj Venjaramoodu's hilarious portrayal of Vadivelu. His peculiar demeanour, gestures, and fleeting moments of absurdity enhance the enjoyment of the movie and make it worthwhile for audiences of all ages to see repeatedly. The parts he plays in this comedy-drama still is revisited by many for a good laugh.

Jana Gana Mana (Netflix)

When students demanding justice for the murder of a college lecturer are met with police brutality on campus, the discovery of her burned remains makes national headlines. Meanwhile as a result of his actions, investigating officer ACP Sajjan Kumar is currently facing legal action from the Human Rights Commission. Suraj Venjaramoodu's portrayal of ACP Sajjan demonstrates his adaptability as an actor who can portray any character shade in a versatile manner.