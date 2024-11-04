Yash and daughter Ayra ‘dance like no one's watching’ at son Yatharv's birthday; Radhika Pandit posts video

Actors Yash and Radhika Pandit’s son Yatharv turned five on October 30. The proud parents celebrated his birthday in style. Yash even broke into a dance during the celebrations, and his daughter Ayra joined him. (Also Read: Yash came up with the title of his next, Toxic, shares why it is a ‘fairy tale for grown-ups’) Radhika Pandit posted a video of Yash and their daughter Ayra dancing their heart out.

Yash, Ayra dance their hearts out

Radhika posted a video on her Instagram writing, “Dadda - Dance like no one’s watching...Ayra - Dance like no one’s watching your Dadda!” The video shows Yash dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, with long hair a beard. The actor dances while his daughter Ayra and wife Radhika watch, along with other guests. After a while, he invites Ayra to join him and while she initially looks shy, she soon shows off her steps to a song playing at the party.

Fans thought it was the cutest thing ever, with one of them commenting, “Fav Dad Daughter duo.” Another wrote, “That last steps of Ayra.” One fan wrote, “This is killer. Thanks for sharing this.” One fan opined, “Cutest video on internet today.” Many others commented with heart emojis, writing about how cute they thought the video was. Others also thanked Radhika for posting the video from Yatharv’s birthday party.

Upcoming work

Yash gained worldwide fame with Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, which were released in 2018 and 2022. In these films, he played a gangster named Rocky Bhai, and fans loved him in the role. Due to the success of these films, expectations are high for his upcoming films now.

He is acting and co-producing Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic, which has yet to go on floors. He is also co-producing Nitesh Tiwari’s Hindi film Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. KGF: Chapter 3 is also in the works, but it has yet to go on floors. It remains to be seen when the films will be released.