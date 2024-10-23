Yash reveals wife Radhika Pandit never asks him how much money he makes: ‘I don’t have pressure from my family’

Actor Yash talked about the tremendous support he receives from wife Radhika Pandit to continue doing good work in his career. The couple are often seen celebrating festivals at their residence when Yash shares pictures on his Instagram. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash opened up about his relationship with Radhika and shared how she is the biggest strength of his life. (Also read: Yash says he and director Prasanth Neel keep discussing KGF 3: 'It will happen for sure’) Radhika Pandit and Yash got married in 2016.

What Yash said

During the interview, Yash said, “The last few years have been crazy. I am very lucky to have my partner. Radhika is my strength. She has always supported me, she knows me so well… literally we have grown together. That's an advantage. I see her as a friend, wife is later. She knows what I really enjoy and one thing is that she is the only person who has never asked me what did we get back from this film? Or how much money you made? She has never asked me whether it is a good choice or a bad choice. All she asks me is, ‘Are you happy?’ and I know it may come across as too good to be true but that is the truth. The only things she asks are attention and time, which is very difficult for me!”

More details

He added, “I try my best and that is the strength. Otherwise it is very difficult for a crazy person like me to just go and do things wherever. I am ready to risk everything for my goal or passion. I don't have any pressure from my family all of them support me. The only question she asks is that how long will you be away!”

Yash and Radhika got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Goa 8 years ago. They met on the sets of TV show Nandagokkula, and their onscreen chemistry translated to their real lives. They also worked together on films like Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward, Moggina Manasu and Drama. They got married in December 2016 and have two children – Ayra, born in 2018, and Yatharv, born in 2019.

Yash will be next seen in Toxic, and he also confirmed playing Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.