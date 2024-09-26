Yash and Radhika Pandit hold hands as they step out for a dinner date in Mumbai rains. Watch

Actor couple Yash and Radhika Pandit were spotted out and about in a rainy Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Paparazzi clicked pictures and videos of the couple holding hands as they stepped out after a dinner date, looking happy after spending some time together. (Also Read: Inside glimpse of Yash and Radhika Pandit’s traditional Varamahalakshmi celebrations) Yash and Radhika Pandit were spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi.

Yash in Mumbai

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the couple can be seen flanked by their posse and security as they head to the car after a dinner date. Yash waved at the photographers waiting for them there and called out to him, calling him ‘Rocky bhai’ and ‘anna’. He held his wife Radhika’s hand as he guided her down the steps. They also posed for photographs for a few seconds before making their way. Interestingly, the actor sported long hair and beard again after maintaining a shorter cut the last few months.

Yash and Radhika

Yash and Radhika celebrated 8 years of their engagement last month and the latter marked the occasion by sharing sweet pictures with her husband on Instagram. She shared two selfies in which they were cuddling and another of her and Yash looking regal at their engagement and dressed in blue and gold outfits. Sharing the pictures, she wrote about their love for each other, “8yrs ago on this day when we got engaged I knew I’d choose you in a hundred lifetimes.”

The couple met on the set of the Kannada TV show Nandagokkula, and their on-screen chemistry translated to real life. They also worked on films like Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward, Moggina Manasu and Drama. They tied the knot in December 2016 and have two children - Ayra, born in 2018, and Yatharv, born in 2019.

Upcoming work

Yash gained fame when he played a gangster called Rocky in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 and 2. He took his time to announce that he will soon be seen in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups. Yash will sport a new look in the film, with short hair and beard. The film will be released in theatres on April 10, 2025. Yash is also one of the producers of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana.