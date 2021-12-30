Yash Dasgupta recalls how he and Nusrat Jahan once managed to hide from media after car chase

Actor-politician Yash Dasgupta, during an appearance on actor-politician Nusrat Jahan’s radio show Ishq With Nusrat, recalled how their romantic drive once turned into a car chase, with mediapersons hot on their heels. He revealed that they somehow managed to escape unseen.

Yash said that just before Nusrat was supposed to be admitted to a hospital, possibly referring to the third trimester of her pregnancy, she wanted to go on a drive with him. She was not wearing any make-up and did not want to be clicked like that, he said.

“The problems that heroes and heroines face is that they always have to look good but that is not possible 24x7. We are sitting here now wearing these nice clothes but this is not how we are all the time. Heroines are not like this at home, so they have a fear that the audience might get a glimpse of that look and get scared. So with a face like that, we were going for a drive. Suddenly, the media appeared out of nowhere, just when we were about to get into the car,” he said.

What followed was a game of hide and seek, with a car chase, Yash said. He revealed that Nusrat was ‘enjoying’ it because it was ‘very filmy’. “We escaped and finally reached where we had to,” he said.

Nusrat and Yash welcomed their first child, a son named Yishaan, in August this year. While she shares glimpses of the baby on Instagram quite often, she has been careful to not reveal his face.

Also see: Nusrat Jahan, grilled by Yash Dasgupta about their love story, says ‘I absconded with you’

Nusrat and Yash will be seen together in a Bengali film titled Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni, directed by Shieladitya Moulik, which will explore student politics in West Bengal. They shared pictures from the mahurat of their film last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail