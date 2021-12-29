Nusrat Jahan, grilled by Yash Dasgupta about their love story, says ‘I absconded with you’

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan welcomed her spouse, actor-politician Yash Dasgupta, as a special guest on her radio show this week. When she asked him to tell everyone how their relationship began, he turned the tables on her and made her answer it.

Nusrat asked Yash to talk about their love story. He wanted to know if anyone else posed the same question to her. “Okay, I’ll ask you. How did this happen?” he asked, to which she answered, “I ran away with you.”

“You ran away? You mean, we ran through the streets holding hands?” Yash asked. “No, no, I absconded with you. This is in one word, I absconded with you. This is what the episode is about - my love, my choice. I fell in love with you, that was my choice, and the rest is history,” Nusrat explained.

Continuing to grill Nusrat, Yash asked her how she defines love. “Togetherness leading to happiness every day. It’s not always hunky-dory, in your words. Love is very tough but you deal with it every day with a lot of love,” she said. They were speaking on her show Ishq With Nusrat.

Nusrat has maintained an air of mystery about whether she is married to Yash. While she refused to confirm or deny anything in interviews, she sparked rumours of a secret wedding with pictures of his at-home birthday celebrations. His cake had the words ‘husband’ and ‘dad’ written on it.

Nusrat and Yash welcomed their son, Yishaan, in August. They also have a dog named Happy.

A few months ago, Nusrat was embroiled in a controversy with businessman Nikhil Jain, with whom she tied the knot in Turkey in 2019. She later said that their marriage could only be considered a live-in relationship as it was not registered under the Special Marriage Act. A court in Kolkata also ruled the marriage legally invalid.

