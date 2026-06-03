Yash wins hearts after he comforts fan undergoing cancer treatment on video call; internet calls him ‘real hero’. Watch

A video of Yash speaking to a fan who was undergoing cancer treatment in hospital via a video call has surfaced online. The video showed Yash talking to Sunil, the Shivamogga district president of his fan association. The actor was seen warmly interacting with his fan, enquiring about his health and treatment, while also speaking to members of his family.

Kannada star Yash enjoys a huge fan following. Recently, the actor took time out of his busy schedule to connect with a fan undergoing cancer treatment. The gesture has been widely appreciated on social media, with many praising the actor for making time for one of his supporters.

Yash offered him support and encouraged him to keep his willpower strong. Towards the end of the video, the actor reassured him by saying, "I am there for you!" He was also seen sending the fan a flying kiss.

His act of kindness won hearts online, with many praising him for the gesture. One comment read, "This is a real celebrity." Another commented, "Rocking Star for a reason." A fan wrote, "That's why he's the idol of fans." Another comment read, "He is a big inspiration." Another fan commented, "The real hero."

About Yash's upcoming films Yash has two of the most anticipated films in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen in Ramayana. The mythological epic stars him as Ravana alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The two-part film, backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, is mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. The teaser revealed Ranbir's look as Lord Rama, and fans are now eagerly awaiting Yash's full look as Ravana. The first part is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026, while the second part will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027.

Yash also has Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups in the pipeline. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the fantasy action thriller features Yash in a double role. The film also stars Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

The film was originally scheduled for release in June this year. However, it has since been postponed, with a new release date yet to be announced. The delay has left many fans disappointed.