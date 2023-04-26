Yash’s next film to be directed by Geethu Mohandas? Rima Kallingal drops major hint

Actor Yash, who is riding high on the success of his KGF series, hasn’t signed his next project even months after the release of KGF: Chapter 2. Over the months, several reports have made the rounds about his next possible collaboration. As per latest reports, Yash is said to have signed his next project with filmmaker Geethu Mohandas and actor Rima Kallingal seems to have dropped a major hint about the same. Also read: Yash celebrates Valentine’s Day with wife Radhika Pandit by the lakeside in Udaipur. See pics Yash is yet to make an official announcement about his next film.

Currently dubbed Yash 19, announcement regarding Yash’s next project is expected to be made soon. Over the last few days, social media has been buzzing with reports about Yash joining hands with Geethu Mohandas, best known for helming Moothon and Liar’s Dice.

On her Instagram story, actor Rima Kallingal, who is a close friend of Geethu, shared a report about the collaboration with Yash and cheered for her. Sharing a report that confirms the collaboration, Rima wrote: “Ma babeeeeee here people (sic).”

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Geethu confirmed that her next film will be a gangster drama. “It’s a gangster film. It’s a gangster genre with a female gaze. How about that? (sic),” Geethu said.

Yash was last seen on screen in last year’s KGF: Chapters 2, which was a success at the box-office. It grossed over ₹1000 crore at the global box-office. It released in over 10,000 screens worldwide and was the biggest release ever for a Kannada film which was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The second part in the franchise was released amid very high expectations. Speaking at the trailer launch event of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash had said that Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for the success of the first part. "I am very attached to my industry. I should receive the least credit for my film. Honestly, I am happy we have done something with chapter 1. KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. Lot of people give me credit but It is Prasanth Neel's film. He deserves all the credit. He can even make first timers act as thorough professionals. And he loves his heroes and actors," Yash said.

