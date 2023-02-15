Yash celebrates Valentine’s Day with wife Radhika Pandit by the lakeside in Udaipur. See pics

Actor Yash, who is riding high on the success of KGF Chapter 2, landed in Udaipur with his wife Radhika Pandita on Tuesday to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Just days after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yash went on a short holiday with his wife and their pictures from Udaipur airport have surfaced on social media.

In pictures shared online, Yash and Radhika can be seen getting off a chartered flight. In a video clip, the couple held hands as they walked towards their car. Yash's new hairdo featuring dreadlocks has caught everyone's attention.

Radhika took to Instagram late Tuesday to share a picture from their date night. She also wrote: “Love has a loud echo. Happy Valentines (sic).”

In the comments section, fans urged Radhika to ask Yash about an update regarding his next project, currently dubbed Yash 19. Amid several rumours, Yash is yet to officially sign on the dotted line for his next project. It’s been close to a year since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, but he’s yet to sign his next film.

Yash was last seen on screen in last year’s KGF: Chapters 2, which was a mega success at the box-office. It grossed over ₹1000 crore at the global box-office.

KGF: Chapter 2 was released on over 10,000 screens worldwide. It was the biggest release ever for a Kannada film which was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The second part in the franchise was released amid very high expectations.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash had said that Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for the success of the first part. "I am very attached to my industry. I should receive the least credit for my film. Honestly, I am happy we have done something with chapter 1. KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. Lot of people give me credit, but it is bulls**t. It is Prasanth Neel's film. He deserves all the credit. He can even make first timers act as thorough professionals. And he loves his heroes and actors," Yash said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON