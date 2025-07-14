Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu fetches career-best deal for superstar

Hari Hara Veeram Mallu, the upcoming Telugu film starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, has faced a series of challenges since it was announced almost three years ago. However, the problems doesn’t seem to have affected the film’s hype in any way as the theatrical rights of the movie have fetched record prices for its producers. Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The actor’s political commitments had left the makers in doldrums the past few years, and the movie itself had undergone several changes over the years - including that of the director.

Initially, it was helmed by Krish. But after the movie was delayed several times, he walked out of the project and its producer AM Rathnam roped in his son and filmmaker Jyothi Krishna, to complete the film.

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veeram Mallu fetches record prices

Hari Hara Veeram Mallu is now set for release on July 24. Since the makers unveiled its theatrical trailer, things have been back on track and the film’s pre-release business is sort of a testament to that.

A source close to the production team of the film tell us that its theatrical rights in Telugu States has been sold at ₹150 crore. This makes it the highest price for a Pawan Kalyan film till date. Though an official confirmation is awaited, we hear that Hari Hara Veera Mallu needs to cross ₹150 crore net at the box office to break even for the producers. A chunk of this revenue has already been recovered with the team selling its OTT rights to Amazon Prime Video, as reported by OTTplay earlier.

All eyes on Pawan Kalyan for ticket hikes in Andhra

Pawan Kalyan is also the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and people from the industry are looking at him to hike ticket prices ahead of the big releases this July.

A massive pre-release event is being planned for the film in the coming days, and some of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema will grace the event. Niddhi Agerwal plays the female lead in this film, which has Bobby Deol in the role of Aurangzeb.