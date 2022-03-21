Priyanka Chopra stuns in black during new photo shoot in Rome, takes a break to check her phone. See pics

Priyanka Chopra was recently in Rome for a brand photo shoot for a jewellery brand. Businessman JC Babin shared several pictures from the shoot along with a few behind-the-scene moments of the actor. The pictures show Priyanka in a black dress, with a messy hairdo and a diamond necklace complementing her look. One of the pictures shows Priyanka taking some out to check her cellphone. Also read: Priyanka Chopra acts goofy in front of the camera as she enjoys dinner with friends in Rome. See pic

There are pictures of Priyanka walking along a water body, clicking a selfie with JC Babin and simply smiling for the camera with a view of the entire city in the background.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, JC Babin wrote, “We spent an extraordinary Roman week hosting and celebrating @priyankachopra and @lalalalisa_m, for the shooting of the Bvlgari 2022 Brand Campaign. Priyanka is a long time friend of mine, first in @tagheuer times and now as @bulgari global Brand Ambassador."

Talking about Priyanka, he said, "She has a contagious energy and optimism, multifaceted cultural and societal interests, an immense 7th Art talent and a passion for beautiful arts and sophisticated craftsmanship, with a deep knowledge of Jewelry. She truly mirrors Bvlgari excellence, ethical, estethical and human values and we are proud and honoured to collaborate with her. #proudofyou, #priyankaroma, #starsinbvlgari.”

Priyanka flew back home right in time to celebrate Holi with her family in Los Angeles. This was her and husband Nick Jonas' first Holi with their daughter. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January. She shared several pictures and videos of Holi celebrations with their friends at their Los Angeles home. She wrote along with them, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours.”

Priyanka will now be seen in Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa. She has several Hollywood projects lined up as well, including web series Citadel, romantic comedy Text For You and action film Ending Things.

