London, Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek has opened up about experiencing racial profiling in the US, revealing he was once "thrown" onto the hood of a police car after being mistaken for a robbery suspect in California. The Egyptian-American actor, known for his roles in "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Oppenheimer" and "The Little Things", recounted the incident during an interview with British news outlet The Guardian. Rami Malek on experiencing racial profiling by police: Was thrown on bonnet of cop car

“I got thrown on the bonnet of an LD cop car because someone had robbed a liquor store and stolen a woman’s bag. They said the was of Latin descent and, ‘You fit the description.’ I remember how hot that engine was ... it was almost burning my hands,” Malek said.

A friend accompanying the actor informed the officers that Malek was actually Egyptian, not Latin.

"I remember laughing on the cop car, thinking, ‘OK, this is a very precarious situation. I may well be going to jail for something I’ve not done,’” he added.

The 43-year-old actor, who grew up outside of Los Angeles as the son of Egyptian immigrant parents, also reflected on issues of identity and othering he has faced in the US.

"I don’t know how you ever get over that. I’m what’s called ‘white passing,’ but I have very distinctive features, and we definitely didn’t fit in," Malek said.

He also expressed his concerns about the upcoming second presidency of Donald Trump, who is expected to bring significant changes to US immigration policy.

“The idea that a man with a father from Kenya and a mother from Kansas could become president of the United States was one of the most hopeful moments in the story of the American dream,” said Malek.

“That’s been flipped on its head. I always look at situations like this and just hope that it brings out the absolute best in us," he added.

Malek’s next project is an action thriller, titled "The Amateur".

