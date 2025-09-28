Ranbir Kapoor turns 43, shares rare video message featuring a surprise cameo by daughter Raha. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 on Sunday, and while the actor famously stays away from social media, a rare video message from him has taken the fans by surprise. Shared via his lifestyle label Arks, the heartfelt clip features Ranbir directly addressing his fans with warmth and gratitude, with a surprise cameo from his daughter Raha Kapoor, whose voice can be heard in the background. Actor Ranbir Kapoor shares a rare video thanking fans for birthday wishes, featuring a sweet cameo from his daughter Raha.

Ranbir thanks fans in a video message

Ranbir's lifestyle brand Arks shared the video message in their Insta story. “Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I’m 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of greys in my beard, it keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys. Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special,” Ranbir says in the video.

The subtle but unmistakable sound of little Raha calling out in the background melted fans’ hearts, adding an endearing, personal touch to the message. Though the actor is known for keeping his private life under wraps, this candid glimpse into his off-screen world has surprised his fans.

According to reports, Ranbir and his family were on a short getaway and returned to Mumbai this morning via private charter. The video was a pleasant surprise as Ranbir does not have any official social media accounts.

Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, also wished him with a picture of her, Ranbir and Alia on her Instagram story. She wrote a note which read, “Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you”

A screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Story.

Ranbir's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War, scheduled to release on March 20 next year. The film is said to be inspired by Raj Kapoor’s classic Sangam, which explores a passionate love triangle set against the backdrop of war.

He is also set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan. The first part of the film is set to hit the theatres on Diwali next year.