Ranjeet parties with friends, fans are wowed with Danny Denzongpa's fitness at 73. Watch

Ranjeet has shared a fun video with his friends, actors Akbar and Danny Denzongpa. As Ranjeet shared his advice for kids, Danny found that the former has ‘finally matured’.

The video opened with Danny trying to excuse himself from the conversation. He tried to get up saying, “I am going to get a drink.” Akbar stopped him and Ranjeet's daughter behind the camera asked them, “Life lessons for your children, guys.”

Akbar enacted as if he was holding a mic for Ranjeet and said, “Mic is on sir. We want a couple of bytes from you. You have an inimitable style. You have to express the chemistry that we enjoy.” Ranjeet reminded him that they are being asked to share advice for their kids.

He then pointed towards Danny and Akbar and said that have a son and a daughter each. “I also have a son and a daughter. What advice? Sir, I am your friend. You know your life, you know what you want to be. Whatever you want, what is the best for you. You have grown up. You have been brought up enough. That you can decide, take decisions and all that. I have no hassles.”

Danny had a big smile on his face as he said, “So finally, our Goli is has matured.” Akbar and Ranjet laughed and the former added, “Finally, Goli the great has matured and he is driving sense into you kids and I concur and accept everything he has told you.”

Sharing the video, Ranjeet asked fans to share their advice for their parents. "Maybe it’s time we start asking our kids what advice they would have for their parents. Leave your advice for your parents in the comments. I am curious to know your thoughts. Maybe I will read out a few for you for my next post," he wrote.

The stars fans loved seeing them all together. Danny's fans were in awe of his fitness and good looks, even at 73.

Also read: When Danny found his ex-girlfriend Parveen Babi in his bedroom watching movies

Ranjeet has a son and a daughter--Chiranjeev and Divyanka Bedi. Danny also has a son, Rinzing Denzongpa and Pema Denzongpa. While Rinzing has started his career as an actor, Pema is in businesswoman.

Ranjeet had earlier shared a picture of his friends Danny and Akbar, from the same get-together in December. He captioned it with, "Three Musketeers of Juhu friends for more than 35 yrs, "Danny; Akbar Khan; Ranjeet "

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail