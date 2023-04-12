Read how “Bingo?” was saved in Resident Evil 4 remake

Horror-comedy-action packed Resident Evil 4’s most captivating moments will be its dialogue from Leon’s. But one of the most memorable lines from the original almost didn’t make it into the remake. Image Credit: Capcom

In the Original Resident Evil 4’s introduction it starts after Leon S. Kennedy stumbles upon a village and is overwhelmed with enemies. And suddenly church bells start to ring and the infected villages stop attacking instead they turn their way to church. At that moment Leon says, “Where’s everyone going? Bingo?” and then the title plate appears.

Recently in a Youtube interview with IGN Nick Apostolides, Voice actor of Leon S. Kennedy revealed, “Untill I played the game, or until the footage started coming out for the marketing. I didn’t know they kept that line. That’s how many you record. So I’m very happy they kept that line because a lot of fans would have been pretty disappointed.”

The voice actor stated that the developer may give the original line a shot. He is sure that it was an “impulsive decision” from Capcom's production side.

He said, “They actually wrote another line in place of that. We did it a few times, it just didn’t feel right on set, and the cinematic director said ‘let’s throw in the bingo line’. And I was like. ‘Really?’ and then he put it in. And it made the game.”

However there are other originals which didn’t make it to the game.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was launched on March 24, 2023 and available for all consoles and PC. The Mercenaries DLC went live a couple of days ago.

