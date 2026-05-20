Rhea Chakraborty announces social media break: 'I'm taking a step back for a while'

The actor went on to clarify, “So, I'm taking a step back for a while - to slow down, breathe a little deeper, and reconnect with what feels real. Choosing lived moments over posted ones, for now. See you soon." She refrained from specifying an exact timeline for her return.

In her heartfelt Instagram update, Chakraborty contemplated how deeply overwhelming the virtual space has grown for her in recent times. She penned, “Lately, I've been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up - it's all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment. I miss quiet. I miss simply being.”

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has revealed her decision to temporarily step away from social media, explaining that she intends to mute the relentless online chatter in order to realign with her inner self. Posting on Instagram this Tuesday, she spoke candidly about the exhaustion stemming from constant connectivity and the ongoing demand to maintain an active online presence.

Her difficult years away from work Earlier this year, in a revealing interview with the Hindustan Times, Chakraborty opened up about the profound emotional distress she endured during an extended hiatus from the film industry.

Conceding that this career disruption was largely forced upon her, she touched upon the severe challenges of that era. “I had to pause, with discomfort and pain. Maybe I wouldn’t have been ready immediately after what happened anyway, emotionally, mentally, or physically. The years when no one wanted to work with me were excruciatingly painful. God and the universe have given us all resilience; we just have to tap into it. Had it not been for my friends and family, I don’t think I would have come out of it the way I did.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s acting comeback Looking at her upcoming slate, Rhea Chakraborty is currently gearing up for a significant return to dramatic roles with the slated Netflix production Family Business. This venture will mark her official return to acting after an approximate seven-year hiatus.

Helmed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the upcoming Netflix series centers on Jeh Davar (Anil Kapoor), a billionaire tycoon who sends shockwaves through his empire by abruptly ousting his handpicked heir apparent, Sid Mehta (Vijay Varma). What starts as a deep mentor-protégé bond quickly devolves into a savage, blood-soaked, and no-holds-barred corporate warfare. The ensemble cast features Neha Dhupia, Akash Khurana, and veteran actor Anant Nag.