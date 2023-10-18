News / Entertainment / RHOSLC Season 4: Midseason trailer teases drama, betrayal and more

RHOSLC Season 4: Midseason trailer teases drama, betrayal and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Oct 18, 2023 01:55 PM IST

The housewives gear up for a birthday getaway and things are heating up with a slew of allegations and a talk about ‘karma’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, which has now reached a half-point mark, has not fallen too short of drama already. And, now with the midseason trailer, it is only obvious that more drama and betrayal are set to transpire. The housewives gear up for a birthday getaway and things are heating up with a slew of allegations and a talk about “karma.” It seems like the reality show will deliver on the promises made in the initial press release - “frigid family dynamics, red hot international travel, and a shocking betrayal that none of the women saw coming,” as per Bravo.

RHOSLC Season 4 (Bravo/Instagram)

Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Monica Garcia, and Mary Cosby are the cast members for this season. The midseason trailer opens with the ladies singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and Heather can be heard saying, “Happy Birthday to you Monica, Thank you for bringing us to this beautiful island.” The housewives can be seen swimming in clear blue Bermuda waters. Talking about the picturesque destination, Heather says, “Apparently it's not hard to get here. It's hard to leave.”

The teaser also shows Monica crying. Lisa then asks her, “Why would she do this to you?” Meredith can be heard saying, “It gets to a point when you're accused of something over and over and over again, you may as well do it, and I am not the one bringing the tornado. Karma comes back.” She then smiles and adds, “Is that a threat?” In the later parts of the video, women can be seen having fun as they celebrate Monica's birthday. When Lisa expresses her desire for a singing bowl, Monica says while mocking her, “Yes, go ahead. Old people need it.”

Mary comes up with an important advice - “Don't trust no one.” Glasses can be seen being smashed onto the ground as accusations of betrayal follow. Audiences can surely expect lots of laughter, tears, and fights in the upcoming episodes. RHOSLC Season 4 airs Tuesdays on Bravo at 9/8c. The episodes are also available for streaming on Peacock, on Wednesdays at 6 a.m. ET.

