News / Entertainment / Salman Khan attends choreographer Mudassar Khan's wedding

Salman Khan attends choreographer Mudassar Khan's wedding

ANI |
Dec 03, 2023 03:04 PM IST

Superstar Salman Khan marked his presence at the wedding of choreographer Mudassar Khan.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan marked his presence at the wedding of choreographer Mudassar Khan.

Mudassar reposted a video from the function in which Salman is seen giving a tight hug to Mudassar.

Salman opted for a black shirt and a pair of denims.

"The moment which will stay forever in my heart...Thank you sir," Mudassar captioned the post.

Mudassar has worked with Salman in films like 'Dabangg', 'Bodyguard' and 'Ready' among others.

Mudassar exchanged vows with Riya Kishanchandani recently.

Taking to their official Instagram accounts on Sunday, the newlyweds, Mudassar and Riya, unveiled glimpses of the ceremony.

Mudassar expressed his gratitude, writing, "Alhumdulillah, Married, to the most beautiful person in the world. @riya_kishanchandani [?] Thank you to both of our families for all the support and love from all of our friends and loved ones. Dua mein yaad rakhna."

Coming back to Salman, he is currently enjoying the success of 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi (ANI)

