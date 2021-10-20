Sanjay Gupta reacts to Aryan Khan's case, calls it a ‘suspicious arrest’

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison in Mumbai after he got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following the alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship. Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward on social media to show support for the actor and his family. On Wednesday, director Sanjay Gupta has also commented on the case and has called it a “suspicious arrest.”

Reacting to a Hindustan Times tweet on Wednesday, Sanjay wrote on Twitter, “Suspicious arrest, no drugs found on him, no traces in his blood and yet he spends 18 days in jail. Don’t people responsible for this have kids of their own? How do you do this to someone else’s child?”

Earlier, celebrities like Sussanne Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Pooja Bedi, Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Suniel Shetty, Twinkle Khanna, Kubbra Sait, Mika Singh and many others have shown their support towards Shah Rukh and his family. Salman Khan was also spotted visiting Shah Rukh's house, Mannat, a few hours after Aryan's arrest.

Sanjay has produced films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Dus Kahaniyaan, and directed and co-produced Shootout at Wadala. He has also directed films like Jazbaa and Zinda.

On Wednesday, a special Mumbai court will pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan in the case. Seven others including Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3. The anti-drugs agency has claimed in court that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs, adding that “this is the land of Mahatma Gandhi... this (drug) abuse is affecting young boys.” Aryan's lawyers underlined the fact that the NCB had found no drugs on their client or any evidence that suggested he was about to use banned substances.

