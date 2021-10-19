Aryan Khan's fundamental rights must be protected, victim of vendetta NCB official: Shiv Sena leader moves SC

The fundamental rights of Aryan Khan, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son who is in jail in connection with a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship in Mumbai, must be protected and the affairs of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its officials in Mumbai must be investigated, a Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader has said in a petition to the Supreme Court.

Kishore Tiwari in his petition has urged the top court to take suo moto cognizance to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan Khan, who has been booked under the NDPS Act by the NCB.

"I would like to point out towards the malafide style, approach and dirty vendetta affairs of NCB at Mumbai and it's officials targeting select film celebrity & few models since last two years and would like to request Your Honour to order to institute special judicial investigation & enquiry to unearth the role of NCB official…," Tiwari said in his plea, according to news agency PTI.

The Shiv Sena leader has referred to the statement of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik casting aspersions on the NCB and said it is high time the central agency is probed by a top court judge to unravel the truth.

Aryan Khan is currently lodged in the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship. A special court under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has posted the bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha to October 20, nearly 10 days after the three were arrested.

Special judge VV Patil, who heard arguments on October 13 and 14, said he would pronounce his order on October 20.

An NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede raided the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 2 evening based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship. The team allegedly seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, and 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and a sum of ₹1.33 lakh in cash and later made the arrests. As many as 20 people were arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act.