Sekhar Kammula breaks silence on rumours of a film with Nani: ‘I would love to work with him but...’

Sekhar Kammula is one of the most sensible directors in Telugu cinema and has always made soft romantic family dramas. For the first time in his career, he is doing an out-and-out social drama titled Kuberaa, which is set for release on June 20, 2025. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna play the main leads in this film, which has music composed by Pushpa-fame Devi Sri Prasad.

Sekhar Kammula on rumours about a film with Nani

Well, what’s next for Sekhar Kammula after Kuberaa? The Godavari director is known to make films at a leisurely pace, and when asked about the same in one of our interviews, Sekhar stated that he is yet to finalize a story for his next. There were reports that Sekhar was in talks with Nani for a biggie and will make it after the release of Kuberaa.

However, Sekhar clarified, “Both Nani and I have been wanting to work together for a long time, but things did not materialize. So, the news going around that I am working with Nani is fake, though I would love to work with him.”

For a long time now, fans of Nani have been wanting him to work with Sekhar Kammula, as their sensibilities would match perfectly. Speaking about the same, Sekhar adds that Nani has attained great stardom and that he would love to make a different kind of film with him in the days to come.

Sekhar Kammula on challenges of shooting Kuberaa in Mumbai

Sekhar Kammula has worked for over three years on Kuberaa’s script, and the film was shot extensively in Mumbai. Sekhar remarks that shooting in Mumbai was tough. “Getting permissions, shooting on the bylanes of Mumbai, and handling such big stars like Nagarjuna and Dhanush was pretty difficult for me,” says Sekhar.

The trailer of Kuberaa hasn’t revealed much, but Sekhar says once the audience steps into the theater, they are in for a thrilling ride. Sekhar has a massive fan following in the Telugu states, and that is reflected in the strong bookings for Kuberaa. Only time will tell when he will collaborate with Nani, but for now, all eyes are on Sekhar and how he has showcased the likes of Dhanush and Nagarjuna in this social drama.