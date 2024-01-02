Shahid Kapoor, son Zain, Ishaan Khatter dance with locals during Bhutan vacation; Mira Kapoor shares video. Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, along with their parents and kids, recently visited Bhutan to ring in the New Year. Mira has now shared a wholesome video to give a sneak peek into their ‘magical and soulful’ Bhutan vacation. The video also shows Shahid, actor-brother Ishaan Khatter and Zain Kapoor shaking a leg with the locals and several glimpses of Bhutan's scenic beauty. There is also a glimpse of Shahid's mom, actor Neliima Azeem, sharing a laugh with Mira's mother Bela Rajput. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor give glimpse of how they celebrated their New Year, wish fans. See posts Shahid Kapoor celebrated New Year with family in Bhutan.

Mira's note on Bhutan

Sharing the video, Mira wrote on Instagram, “The Last Shangri La. A truly magical and soulful trip to Bhutan… untouched beauty, pure hearts and happiness in the air. It felt like travelling through another time, when it’s just about the simple things in life — and a wholehearted feeling of contentment. From 5 to 65, we all stopped by the stream to live the memories.”

She further added, “A present day Kingdom run on the principles of happiness and moral upliftment of its people, each person’s reverence for their King and Queen comes from a place of love. And you can feel it in their smiles. The contagious love and warmth welcomed our whole family to Bhutan and we left with an even bigger one…”

Mira's holiday video seems to have inspired many to make plans to visit the place. Commenting on Mira's Instagram Reels, a fan wrote, “My next destination for trip has to be Bhutan.” Another said, “Incredible! Definitely on my bucket list for 2024. Great that you enjoyed this trip with your loved ones, nothing greater than family.” A fan called the holiday video ‘peaceful and blissful’. A comment also read: “Rightly said! This place has my heart and it truly feels like home.”

Shahid and Ishaan's films, shows

Last year, Shahid saw two OTT releases with Bloody Daddy and the web series, Farzi. He now has a film titled Deva and an untitled romantic film co-starring Kriti Sanon. Ishaan was seen in the film Pippa.

