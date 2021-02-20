IND USA
Shehnaaz Gill lands in Canada, is it for shoot of Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh?

  • Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill has reached Canada. A collage of her and a car with 'welcome to Canada' written in snow has landed on the internet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:24 AM IST

Shehnaaz Gill has landed in Canada. The actor hit limelight with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

A collage picture of Shehnaaz has landed on the internet, which shows her posing in snow, suitably dressed in woolens. The other half of the picture, shows a car with a film of snow and 'welcome to Canada Shehnaaz' written on it.

Shehnaaz will be seen next in a Punjabi film with actor and producer Diljit Dosanjh. Couple of days back, Diljit had announced the new film, Honsla Rakh. It will also star another popular Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa. As per a report in Times of India, the film's shoot will commence in Vancouver.


Shehnaaz has utilised her time during the lockdown to knock off weight. She has also appeared in two music videos -- Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, with her rumoured boyfriend, co-contestant and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla.

In January, she celebrated her birthday with Sidharth and her family. A video she shared on Instagram showed her cutting her birthday cake in the presence of her parents, Sidharth and his mother, Rita Shukla. The video also showed how Siddharth threw her into the pool as she proceeded to feed him a piece of the birthday cake.

The two grew close on Bigg Boss 13. While Shehnaaz was interested in him, he always took her as a friend.

Also read: Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

After the release of their first music album last year, Sidharth told Spotboye in an interview, “We are receiving great feedback and I’m happy that the audience is appreciating the song. It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress. She’s a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her! And yes of course, the camaraderie will translate into chemistry and I am glad everyone is loving the song so much and hope that it continues to garner further visibility and appreciation!”

The duo is yet to confirm their relationship.

