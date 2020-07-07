Shekhar Kapur shares Jugal Hansraj’s family pic, reveals actor took months to agree to Masoom

bollywood

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has found the perfect cast for a sequel to his 1983 film, Masoom, despite there being no plans for one. The filmmaker has shared a family picture of actor Jugal Hansraj, noting how cute his son is.

The filmmaker wrote, “Anyone looking to make a sequel to Masoom, needs to look no further for the cast! Even cuter than Jugal Hansraj was in Masoom, is his wife Jasmine and Jugal’s son. Sidak Sidak. What a beautiful family. They live happily in New York.”

He also made sure to put an end to any speculations about the sequel. “And no, i have no intention of making a sequel to Masoom. Jugal, i don’t know if you remember what a run around you gave me to do the part. I saw you in the Amul Dada commercial, and it took me months to convince you to act in the movie. I would have to take you to the recordings of the songs, take you to sets on studios, to convince you to that film making can be really interesting exciting and fun ! Do you remember ?#masoom #kids #family #film #family @thejugalhansraj,” he added.

Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles, Masoom remains one of Shekhar’s most beloved films. It tells the story of a man, who realises he has a child from a past relationship, and how the news leaves his wife devastated. Naseer and Shabana essayed the roles of the couple while Jugal played the child.

