Aarti Ravi's mother defends her against Ravi Mohan's claims about their marriage; says grandson is stressed due to issue

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan married Aarti Ravi in 2009 and announced their separation in 2024 after 15 years of marriage. He has since been dating spiritual healer-singer Keneeshaa Francis, who has now hinted at a breakup with him and leaving Chennai. After an issue between the trio snowballed, Ravi held a press conference on Saturday and made claims of cyberbullying, harassment and more. Aarti’s mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, spoke to the press and defended her daughter. (Also Read: Teary-eyed Ravi Mohan declares he won't act till he is divorced from Aarti Ravi; breaks silence on Keneeshaa Francis)

Aarti Ravi’s mother defends her against Ravi Mohan’s claims

Aarti Ravi and Jayam Ravi got married in 2009 and he announced their separation after 15 years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sujatha spoke to the press on the sidelines of an event and denied Ravi’s claim that he isn’t allowed to meet his sons, Aarav and Ayaan. When asked about the circumstances of Ravi and Aarti’s marriage, she said, “There was an interview in Vikatan magazine in 2008 that explained this. I am looking for it now. It reveals who got blackmailed and who cut their wrists to get married.”

Sujatha also denied Ravi’s claims that he wasn’t able to spend the money he earns by stating that this matter was clarified in court. When asked if he paid ₹25,000 per month for her medical bills, she said he didn’t, and even if he did, it would be his ‘duty as a son-in-law’. The producer also told reporters that they will get in touch with the Cyber Crime unit to know who cyberbullied whom when asked about Keneeshaa’s alleged bullying.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Sujatha was also asked about the ‘three-letter idli actress’ Ravi mentioned, and if he was speaking about Khushbu Sundar. She replied, “In Tamil Nadu, when injustice is done to women, everyone speaks up. Millions of people comment on Aarti’s posts. I won’t accept if he says that two or three particular people supported her. I would like to not speak further on this matter, as it would be contempt of court. I have faith in the law. Give us time to answer all these allegations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sujatha was also asked about the ‘three-letter idli actress’ Ravi mentioned, and if he was speaking about Khushbu Sundar. She replied, “In Tamil Nadu, when injustice is done to women, everyone speaks up. Millions of people comment on Aarti’s posts. I won’t accept if he says that two or three particular people supported her. I would like to not speak further on this matter, as it would be contempt of court. I have faith in the law. Give us time to answer all these allegations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ETV Bharat reported that she also told them, “The reason I am not exaggerating this is because my grandson is writing his 10th standard exams and is under a lot of stress due to this issue. He has seen everything he should not have seen at a young age. That’s why he’s under a lot of stress.”

(Also Read: Did Keneeshaa Francis break up with Ravi Mohan? Internet thinks so after she leaves Chennai, says ‘he is now all yours’)

Thanuja Singam says Jayam Ravi is playing ‘victim card’

Trans activist and author Thanuja Singam, who called Aarti her ‘sister’ in the past and was vocal in criticism of Ravi and Keneeshaa, released a video slamming the actor’s claims. She wrote in her caption, “The action came from your own friend — aka girlfriend. We don’t even know the current relationship status, but somehow the victim card is still being played.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She added, “A simple apology was already made through the story, yet the drama continues. Posting shady things about an ex-wife on social media and then acting innocent afterwards doesn’t make sense. At this point, we have nothing more to say. Some people create the chaos, then cry when the reaction finally comes.” The video she posted contained clips from Ravi’s press meet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON