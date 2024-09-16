Aishwarya Rai has best time at SIIMA 2024, sits in front row with Aaradhya Bachchan. Watch her emotional winning speech

Pictures and videos of Aaradhya capturing her mother's winning moment on her phone to the mother-daughter's meeting with actor Chiyaan Vikram at the awards have surfaced on social media. Aishwarya and Vikram were paired with each other in Ponniyin Selvan I and II.

Aishwarya Rai's pics and videos with Aaradhya

After the mom and daughter duo walked the red carpet at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, they sat together in the front row. Aishwarya also took selfies with her fans who gathered outside the venue.

A video of Vikram arriving at the event and greeting Aishwarya is doing the rounds on social media. He also held Aaradhya's hands as he met her. Pictures of the three seated together are also out.

What Aishwarya said after winning

As Aishwarya collected her award from filmmaker Kabir Khan on stage, she reflected on her win. In her acceptance speech, the actor said, “Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team.”

Aishwarya was seen in dual roles in Ponniyin Selvan 2 – as Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The two-part film is based on the popular Tamil novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. It also featured Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.