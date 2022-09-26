Aishwarya Rai poses with Ponniyin Selvan co-stars Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi in shuttle bus at Delhi airport

The cast members of Ponniyin Selvan I including actors Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi travelled to Delhi on Monday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Trisha Krishnan posted a picture of her Ponniyin Selvan I co-stars as they travelled from Mumbai to De for the promotions of their upcoming film. (Also Read | AR Rahman shares selfie with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha; fans enquire about 'budget flight')

In the picture, Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi smiled as they posed inside an airport shuttle bus. Aishwarya sat next to a window while Trisha took the seat beside her. Karthi and Jayam Ravi stood next to their Ponniyin Selvan co-actors. Sharing the photo after landing, Trisha geo-tagged the location as Delhi.

For the journey, Aishwarya wore a black sweatshirt with matching pants and a cap. She also opted for dark sunglasses and a black bag. Trisha wore a black full-sleeve T-shirt and blue denims. Karthi also opted for a black outfit and Jayam Ravi wore a denim shirt and beige pants.

In the picture, Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi smiled as they posed inside an airport shuttle bus.

Recently, musician AR Rahman shared a picture as he travelled with Vikram, Aishwarya and Trisha to Mumbai. They were seen travelling in the economy class of an airline. Sharing the pictures, AR Rahman captioned the post, "Guess who’s travelling with me …Enroute to #mumbai from #Hyderabad …PS 1 promotions!"

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel. The much-anticipated Tamil historical drama chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. In the film, Aishwarya plays the antagonist Princess Nandini and Trisha plays Chola princess Kundavai.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan also features Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Backed by Mani Ratnam's banner Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan I is set to hit theatres on September 30. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON