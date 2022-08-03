Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth says star kids having it ‘easy’ is a misconception: 'Newcomers have easier time making errors'

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, filmmaker and daughter of Rajinikanth, has said that the notion that children of established actors have an easier time in the entertainment industry is a mosconception. Aishwaryaa said that star kids sometimes have even tougher time than someone coming from outside the industry as they are not allowed to make mistakes. Also Read| Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth opens up on what kept her away from direction for 7 years

While Aishwaryaa didn't choose to be an actor like his father Rajinikanth, she started a career as a director and as a musician. She recently said those star kids who decide to be in the same field as their parents face a difficult time.

She said at a News 18 event, “People have this misconception that celebrity kids have it easy and get everything, but I believe that is never the case. It’s difficult since we need to prove ourselves, without making any mistakes. People believe that we are incapable of making mistakes. Newcomers have an easier time making errors and getting away with it. People anticipate us to be perfectionists."

Aishwaryaa added, "So, I suppose it’s difficult to be a star kid if you want to work in the same field. We have our blessings, but I can’t say it’s all uphill from here." The filmmaker noted that one perk children of celebrities enjoy is having the support of those who admire their parents. She said, “We have so much kindness surrounding us, and there are individuals who want us to succeed. They see us as children in their own homes because they like our parents. So these are benefits that we should bank on and face obstacles in the right attitude as we move forward."

Aishwaryaa had made her directorial debut with 3, which starred her ex-husband Dhanush opposite Shruti Haasan. She is preparing to make her Hindi directorial debut with Oh Saathi Chal. Aishwaryaa and Dhanush, who share two sons Yatra and Linga, announced their separation in January this year.

