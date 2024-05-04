Aranmanai 4 box office collection day 1: Tamannaah Bhatia film performs well, opens at nearly 4 cr

Aranmanai 4 box office collection day 1: The film had a decent opening at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹4 crore on day one of its release. The horror comedy has been helmed by Sundar C. (Also Read | Aranmanai 4 movie review: A template Sundar C horror-comedy aimed at the masses) Tamannaah Bhatia in a still from Aranmanai 4.

Aranmanai 4 India box office

Aranmanai 4 earned around ₹3.60 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. It had an overall 36.04% Tamil occupancy on Friday. The film is also written by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax. Initially, the film was scheduled to hit theatres on April 26. Now, it released on May 3.

About Aranmanai 4 plot

In the trailer of the film, a happy family of four is living their best life, who are unfortunately soon found dead. Later, during the investigation, it was alleged that the husband went to the forest after a spat with his wife (played by Tamannaah Bhatia) and died while she hung herself. However, Sundar C's character, who is Tamannaah's brother, refuses to believe that his sister would kill herself.

More about Aranmanai 4

The film features Sundar and Tamannaah along with Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli. It is the fourth instalment in the Aranmanai film series and the sequel to Aranmanai 3, released in 2021.

Aranmanai 4 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Sundar C’s Aranmanai series is meant for the masses who just want to entertained without too much of logic – they want some jump scares, some funny dialogues and comical exchanges between the cast, some fights, some element of faith, a thumping song and the climax where the evil is vanquished and everyone’s a happy family once again. With four installments now, the director seems to have aced the concept because this is exactly what Aranmanai 4 is all about as well. Aranmanai 4 is timepass and if you go in with no expectations, you will not come out raving about the film but you won’t come out bitterly disappointed either."