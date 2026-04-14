Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose researched how AI processes emotions for role in Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s Friday release, Love Insurance Kompany, is a futuristic love story in which apps determine your love life and humanoids serve as perfect stand-ins for human partners. Edin Rose of Bigg Boss 18-fame plays one such humanoid in the film headlined by Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Edin talks about working with SJ Suryah, recreating an iconic song with him and more.

Edin Rose on going from Bigg Boss to films

Edin Rose plays a humanoid in Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany.

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LIK might be Edin’s debut in Tamil, but she has previously starred in Telugu songs Dikka Dishum and Karthika Deepam from Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. “I walked into 2026 hoping for growth and received exciting projects,” she tells me, adding, “LIK holds a special place in my heart. Working with Suryah sir was an incredible experience. His energy, knowledge, and creativity on set are truly inspiring.”

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{{^usCountry}} For the uninitiated, Edin was a model before she took part in Bigg Boss 18, and she says it was an experience unlike any other. “Nothing can truly prepare you for the show. It’s far more intense than what you see on screen; it pushes you emotionally and mentally. My biggest takeaway from the show was self-awareness. I discovered strengths I didn’t know I had,” she says, adding, “As for acting, I want roles that challenge stereotypes and allow me to explore different shades, be it intense, unconventional, or emotionally driven characters.” Playing an AI entity in Love Insurance Kompany {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the uninitiated, Edin was a model before she took part in Bigg Boss 18, and she says it was an experience unlike any other. “Nothing can truly prepare you for the show. It’s far more intense than what you see on screen; it pushes you emotionally and mentally. My biggest takeaway from the show was self-awareness. I discovered strengths I didn’t know I had,” she says, adding, “As for acting, I want roles that challenge stereotypes and allow me to explore different shades, be it intense, unconventional, or emotionally driven characters.” Playing an AI entity in Love Insurance Kompany {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} And one such unconventional role was Edin’s humanoid in LIK, which came at a time when she was looking for opportunities that would challenge her. The fact that it was directed by Vignesh, produced by Nayanthara and had her starring opposite Suryah was just the cherry on top. “It was an easy yes for me,” she says, adding, “It was unlike anything I’ve ever done. I tried to understand how AI processes emotions…almost like feeling without actually feeling. I also have an action sequence, so I worked hard on my body language, voice modulation and restraint.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And one such unconventional role was Edin’s humanoid in LIK, which came at a time when she was looking for opportunities that would challenge her. The fact that it was directed by Vignesh, produced by Nayanthara and had her starring opposite Suryah was just the cherry on top. “It was an easy yes for me,” she says, adding, “It was unlike anything I’ve ever done. I tried to understand how AI processes emotions…almost like feeling without actually feeling. I also have an action sequence, so I worked hard on my body language, voice modulation and restraint.” {{/usCountry}}

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A scene from the film even sees Suryah and Edin recreate his famous steps from Mayiliragae in the 2005 film Anbe Aaruyire. “I watched the original, and it’s such an iconic track. We were mindful of its legacy while shooting. Our version has more contemporary treatment while still respecting the essence of the original. Now that LIK has been released and audiences are embracing its uniqueness, I just hope my performance leaves a lasting impact,” she says, rounding off.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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